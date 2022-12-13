Audit Shows Rs. 10 Crore Illegally Taken Out of PHF’s Accounts

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has released an audit report that revealed massive corruption in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

According to the details, a sizable sum of Rs. 100 million in cash was illegally taken out of the PHF’s bank accounts during the last two years, the audit report read.

The audit report has also recommended taking harsh measures against the officials involved in taking money directly out of accounts, which was against the organization’s constitution.

The sports board had ordered a special audit of the hockey federation after the PHA President, Brigadier (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, refused to hold fresh elections earlier this year.

The elections were held later, and he was re-elected, but he will be in hot waters again when the report is officially released as he was at the helm of the PHF when the corruption was rampant.

It is not the first time that money has been taken directly from national sports’ body’s bank accounts. In 2017, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association (KPHA) claimed that Rs. 116.5 million were embezzled in the same manner.

It is pertinent to mention that Khalid was the PHF President at the time, and Shahbaz Senior was the federation’s Secretary. In response to the allegations, however, no action was taken.