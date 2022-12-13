Karachi Will Soon Have its Own Zipline and Chairlift

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has decided to develop modern chairlift and zipline projects in the city’s recently renovated Kidney Hill Park.

According to the details, both projects will be built on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis and will generate revenue for the KMC.

ALSO READ Pakistan Taxed The Salaried Class While Other Countries Gave Relief

The move comes shortly after Dr. Saif-ur-Rehman, the new Administrator of Karachi, took over the position, replacing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

A week ago, former Administrator Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, inaugurated a waterfall at Kidney Hill Park. Director of Parks, Junaid Ullah Khan, Municipal Commissioner, Syed Afzal Zaidi, and other relevant officials attended the inaugural ceremony.

ALSO READ Punjab University Announces B.Com Annual Examinations 2022 Results

During the ceremony, Murtaza Wahab stated that the park had been restored by the KMC and was now open to the public. In this regard, he stated that turning Karachi green was his main priority, which is why thousands of saplings had been planted in this park.

It is worth recalling that the park was in shambles a few years ago. It used to depict a desolate scene with various illegal encroachments within it. Basically, the park had become a hub of druggies. However, the KMC has recently fully transformed it into an attractive tourism destination.