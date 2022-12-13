Punjab University Announces B.Com Annual Examinations 2022 Results

The Punjab University (PU) Examination Department has released the results of Part I and Part II of the Associate Degree in Commerce (ADC) and B.Com annual examinations.

According to reports, approximately 14,592 people took the Part-I annual examinations for the aforementioned degrees. Only 2,711 of them passed the exams, with an overall passing rate of 18.85 percent.

As far as Part-II results are concerned, nearly 11,338 candidates participated in ADC and B.Com annual examinations 2022. Around 3,931 passed and the overall passing percentage stood at 34.67 percent. Students can view their results at the official website of PU.

In a separate piece of news, PU has introduced an online fee payment system for students, thereby completely eliminating the need for students to wait in long queues at the bank.

The move will not only prevent students from waiting in lines at banks but will also allow them to pay their fees whenever they want, as they will no longer be limited by banking hours or weekends when banks are closed and students are unable to pay their fees.