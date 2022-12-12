Appointment of PTA Member Finance Challenged in IHC

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Babar has challenged the appointment of Muhammad Naveed as Member (Finance), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In his petition, Babar contended that the appointment of Muhammad Naveed after his retirement is a violation of the constitution and the rules of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The petition highlighted that since the 2013 decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), it is the first time that someone has been reappointed after retirement.

The petition further said that in January 2023, the PTA Chairman and Member (Compliance & Enforcement) are also set to retire and they will likely also seek reappointment.

The former senator has requested the court to set aside the appointment of Muhammad Naveed as Member (Finance).

It is pertinent to mention here that last month the federal cabinet approved the summary for Naveed’s reappointment to the post for a period of four years. He was first appointed to the post back in 2018.