Schedule of Upcoming Pakistan-New Zealand Series Changed

Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of the New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day.

The first Test of the two-match series will now commence on 26 December at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi and the second will be played in Multan from 3 January.

ALSO READ Here’s the List of Local Gold Category Players in PSL 8 Draft

The three ODIs will be played on 10, 12, and 14 January in Karachi.

Schedule of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan: