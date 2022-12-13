Schedule of Upcoming Pakistan-New Zealand Series Changed

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Dec 13, 2022 | 5:23 pm

Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of the New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day.

The first Test of the two-match series will now commence on 26 December at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi and the second will be played in Multan from 3 January.

The three ODIs will be played on 10, 12, and 14 January in Karachi.

Schedule of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan:

Format Date Venue
First Test 26-30 December National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi
Second Test 3-7 January Multan Cricket Stadium
First ODI 10 January National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi
Second ODI 12 January  National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi
Third ODI 14 January National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

