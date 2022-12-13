Schedule of Upcoming Pakistan-New Zealand Series Changed

Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket have mutually agreed to bring forward the tour of the New Zealand men’s side to Pakistan by a day.
The first Test of the two-match series will now commence on 26 December at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi and the second will be played in Multan from 3 January.
The three ODIs will be played on 10, 12, and 14 January in Karachi.
Schedule of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan:
|Format
|Date
|Venue
|First Test
|26-30 December
|National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi
|Second Test
|3-7 January
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|First ODI
|10 January
|National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi
|Second ODI
|12 January
|National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi
|Third ODI
|14 January
|National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi