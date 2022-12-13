Here’s the List of Local Gold Category Players in PSL 8 Draft

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the list of local players included in the gold category for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 draft. A total of 43 players, all of whom have represented the Pakistan national team in at least one format, have been included in the category.

The category includes players such as Fawad Alam, Kamran Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Azhar Ali, and the latest Test debutants, Zahid Mehmood and Saud Shakeel.

The majority of the 43 players in the gold category have previously played in Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament and will be aiming to secure a contract to play in PSL 8.

The draft for the eighth edition of the PSL is set to take place on 15 December in Karachi as the six franchises build their squads to challenge for the coveted trophy. The tournament is scheduled to be held between 9 February to 19 March in Rawalpindi, Multan, Karachi, and Lahore.

Here is the full list of local players in the Gold category: