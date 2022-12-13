This is What Vivo S16 Pro Will Look Like [Images]

Vivo unveiled the S15 Pro featuring MediaTek’s Dimensity 8100 SoC in May this year. It’s only been 7 months, but Vivo is already set to launch its successor called the S16 Pro. The phone has appeared in detailed early renders thanks to the popular OnLeaks.

The Vivo S16 Pro is expected to come with a curved display and a punch hole at the top center to house its selfie camera. According to the source, it is going to be an AMOLED panel, but the screen size and refresh rate remain unclear. The top and bottom bezels are almost invisible.

The main camera setup on the back includes three shooters, while the rest of the island houses an LED flash ring. The rear panel has a matte finish, which should make it fingerprint resistant.

The volume rocker and power button combo are on the right side while the bottom will feature a speaker grille, a microphone, and a USB C port. The secondary microphone for noise cancellation will be located at the top.

The power button seems to have no fingerprint-sensing capabilities, so it is highly likely it will be placed under the screen. Since it is not a flagship series, it will be an optical sensor rather than an ultrasonic unit.

We expect to see three variants in the Vivo S16 family, a vanilla model, a Pro model, and an E version with a smaller price tag. This is because the S15 series also came with the same units.

There is still no word on a launch date yet, but the official teaser campaign will likely start within a few weeks. Stay tuned for updates.