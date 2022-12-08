iQOO Neo 7 Series Gets An Affordable Model Starting at $301

Alongside the flagship iQOO 11 series, Vivo has also announced the world’s Dimensity 8200 phone, the iQOO Neo 7 SE. As the name says, this model is going to be the affordable sibling in the Neo 7 family.

Design and Display

Despite being a mid-range device, the Neo 7 SE features an impressive screen. It is a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. It can hit up to 1300 nits brightness, which is higher than most budget-friendly phones. It also has support for HDR10+ and a fingerprint sensor underneath the screen.

Internals and Software

The high-end Dimensity 8200 SoC was fabricated on a 4nm process. It features a Cortex A78 prime core clocked to 3.1 GHz, three Cortex A78 performance cores humming along at 3.0 GHz, and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores operating at 2.0 GHz. iQOO7 SE also features 8/12/16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The software side of the phone runs on Android 13 with OriginOS on top. The global model will get Funtouch OS instead, as per usual.

Cameras

The main camera setup is quite basic. There is a 64MP primary shooter on the back and only a duo of 2MP snappers for depth sensing and macro photography. The lack of an ultrawide sensor is rather disappointing, but at least there is 4K video recording support.

The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with a wide-angle lens.

Battery and Pricing

The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and can be charged up remarkably fast at 120W.

The iQOO Neo7SE is available in Electronic Blue, Star Black, and Galaxy colors. It will have a starting price of $301 in China, but will cost more in the global market.

iQOO Neo 7 SE Specifications