Zong 4G, Hands Pakistan Partner with Parks & Horticulture Authority to Develop Urban Forest in Multan

In line with Zong’s commitment to a clean and green Pakistan, Zong 4G and Hands have partnered with the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Multan to develop an urban forest in the Aam Khas Bagh.

This initiative is yet another effort from Zong to address environmental concerns which are crucial for Pakistan to counter the devastation of climate change affecting the country.

The Zong 4G team, along with Hands, successfully planted over 700 trees in the city to develop an urban forest. After coordination with PHA, a diverse selection of trees including Tabebuia Yellow, Sukhchain, Terminalia, Amaltas, Guava, and Lemon, along with eight other types, were planted.

The event was also graced by the presence of PHA Chairman, Ejaz Hussain Janjua, and an esteemed representative from the disabled community, Nadir Ali Khan, District Project Manager, along with Zong 4G volunteers.

“It is imperative that major stakeholders recognize the issues that our country is currently facing and make an active effort to play their role in addressing them. I’m proud to say that Zong 4G is one of the few organizations that does their absolute best to give back to society,” noted the official spokesperson for Zong 4G.

“As a company that realizes the importance of preserving the environment and making it better for our future generations, Zong will continue on its agenda of countering the negative impacts of climate change facing Pakistan,” he added.

Commenting on the plantation drive, Raima Mehmood, Manager Natural Resource Management Department, HANDS, shared, “This activity has been initiated as the part of the HANDS Natural Resource Management Department’s plans to promote tree plantations in urban settlements to reduce environmental stress, and our afforestation drive will contribute to making Multan more resilient to climate change.”

“We thank our partners, Zong 4G for taking the initiative, and we hope that together we will continue to develop more urban forests in the future,” she added.

The initiative known as ‘The Green Drive by Zong 4G’ and its mission of ‘planting the seeds of hope for the future’ is the latest part of the larger ongoing effort from Zong 4G to support environmental sustainability.