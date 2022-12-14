Lahore High Court Directs Federal Govt to Properly Implement Anti-Rape Act

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the federal government to develop a framework for implementing the Anti-Rape Act 2021 within 30 days and told the trial court to rule on the accused’s bail within four months.

According to reports, LHC Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh gave a 15-page ruling on suspect’s bail plea, who was accused of sexually abusing a minor girl.

ALSO READ Customs Values on Import of Branded Honey Revised

Justice Sheikh asked the Ministry of Law and Justice to form a special committee within 30 days to develop ideas for submission to the ministry within two months.

LHC Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh referred to this ruling as a legal precedent in his 15-page opinion.

In his decision, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh directed the Ministry of Law and Justice to issue regulations under Section 19 of the Anti-Rape Act.

He directed the federal and Punjab governments to advertise the rights granted to rape victims, and that courts use the abbreviation of the rape victim’s name in their verdicts rather than the full name.

ALSO READ High Court Enforces Curfew for Markets in Lahore

The LHC judge stated in his decision that while the President of Pakistan approved the Anti-Rape Act on December 1, 2021, it is disappointing that it took so long for the Ministry of Law to notify the creation of the committee and special courts in this respect.

In his written opinion, Justice Shaikh further said that the Prime Minister has not formed a fund for the purposes of this Act.

According to the LHC court, rape victims frequently do not register complaints, hence the Anti-Rape Act was approved by Parliament in 2021.

In the verdict, the LHC court also instructed print and internet media, and vloggers to follow the law’s prohibitions.