High Court Enforces Curfew for Markets in Lahore

Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the closure of markets in Lahore at 10 PM. The verdict came earlier today during a hearing of combined petitions regarding the prevailing smog in Punjab, particularly Lahore.

According to reports, LHC Judge, Justice Shahid Kareem, ruled that markets will open at 2 PM on Sundays and will remain open beyond 10 PM.

Whereas, restaurants will close at 10 PM on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, restaurants will close at 11 PM.

Earlier this week, LHC had hinted at the early closure of markets in Lahore. After this, traders’ bodies in the provincial capital expressed disagreement with the proposal.

Haji Rahat Ali, Acting President of the Lahore Traders’ Association, termed early closure of markets as ‘economic murders’ of traders and vowed to protest against any such decision.

Besides, Justice Shahid ordered authorities to ensure the closure of public and private schools in Lahore as well as the implementation of a work-from-home (WFH) policy for the private sector on Fridays and Saturdays.

Earlier this month, LHC expressed serious displeasure over the Punjab government’s failure to contain smog in the province. The court asked the provincial government to notify the closure of schools and WFH policy within 24 hours.

The next day, the Punjab government notified that all public and private schools in Lahore will remain closed on every Friday and Saturday until further notice. The official Sunday holiday will count as the third holiday.

The provincial government also notified that private sector offices will remain closed on Fridays and Saturdays from 7 December to 15 January and their staff will work from home.