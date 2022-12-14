Peshawar Zalmi Appoint Babar Azam as New Captain

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has been appointed the new captain of Peshawar Zalmi.

ALSO READ Lionel Messi Announces Date of Retirement from Football

With the draft for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League scheduled to take place tomorrow, Peshawar Zalmi have announced their skipper for the next season. After moving from Karachi Kings to Peshawar Zalmi, star batter Babar Azam is set to lead his new franchise in the upcoming edition of PSL.

Announcing the big news, Peshawar Zalmi shared a stunning poster featuring Babar Azam on their social media handles with the caption, “Captain”.

Babar Azam had been appointed as the captain of Karachi Kings last year for PSL 7 when he had an unpleasant experience leading the side as they ended at the bottom of the points table. The star player then decided to leave his franchise for six years to join Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 8.