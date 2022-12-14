Lionel Messi Announces Date of Retirement from Football

Argentina captain, Lionel Messi, has said that the final match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 will be the last match of his career, saying, it is the happiest moment to say goodbye in the final match.

While speaking to the media in the post-semi-final press conference, Lionel Messi said “I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final.”

Last night, Messi-led Argentina defeated the 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist, Croatia by 3-0 and they will now face France or Morocco in the final on Sunday, December 18 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Defending champions, France, will face Morocco in the second semi-final tomorrow, December 15, at the Al-Bayt Stadium. Morocco will be the first Arab nation to compete in a FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Argentina was on the verge of elimination at the group stage after a shocking upset by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in the opening match but bounced back spectacularly to reach the final.

In response to a question about reaching the final, Messi said “It’s all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all.”