Turkcell and VEON Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance BiP in Pakistan

Turkey and Pakistan’s leading digital operators, Turkcell and Jazz, part of VEON Group, collaborated to spread the latter’s instant free communication and life platform BiP in Pakistan. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed today by Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer, Jazz and Gökhan Yüksektepe, BiP CEO.

BiP is an easy-to-use instant communication app that offers fast and secure messaging, high quality voice and video calls, secret messages, and instant translation.

Designed to be an all-in-one super app, BiP also allows users the ease of discovering channels like food, sports, entertainment, and fashion. It is actively used in 192 countries and has reached nearly 99 million downloads.

This collaboration between both these digital operators is an example of how tech diplomacy, can deepen, already close relations between both countries. By offering exclusive features like translation, BiP is a uniquely inclusive app that will aid communication and enable multilingual local masses to readily adopt its usage.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Murat Erkan, CEO Turkcell, said, “Expanding our digital services is a critical growth factor for Turkcell, as we try to deliver on the evolving needs of our customers. We strongly believe in the power of partnership and we look forward to collaborating with Jazz to expand BiP within the Pakistani market.”

“This cooperation with Jazz is a milepost in achieving Turkey’s goal of boosting high-value-added technology transfer. Once BiP’s usage grows in Pakistan, we will look to extend this partnership model across other VEON countries as well. We are happy to contribute to the development of these countries’ digital economies,” he added.

Gökhan Yüksektepe, CEO BiP, said, “We are proud to announce that our communication and life platform BiP is gaining ground with Pakistani users. We are dedicatedly working towards our goal of making BiP a global communication application, providing customized local experiences to its users.”

“Regarding this strategy, it is important for us to collaborate with a partner in the region like Jazz. Today, BiP and Jazz are starting a strategic partnership with the aim of increasing the penetration of BiP in Pakistan.”

“Messaging is a strategic application and a key enabler of our digital operator strategy,” explains Kaan Terzioğlu, Group CEO, VEON.

“We aim to provide messaging solutions with a wide range of services in the countries we operate, offering high levels of security and enhancing the local technology economy. BiP is an excellent service that is already proven in different parts of the world and its expansion in Pakistan by Jazz will benefit both users and digital ecosystem,” he added.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO Jazz, said, “Our digital operator strategy focuses on serving as a lifestyle partner for 120 million mobile broadband users in Pakistan whether they want to perform financial transactions or stream TV shows, listen to music or buy insurance. With the launch of BiP, we are further strengthening our digital services portfolio and providing subscribers with a multi-purpose communication app.”