Committee Wali Baji Fraud Takes a New Turn as Court Summons Scam Victims

Karachi’s Sessions Court has summoned seven victims of the infamous ‘committee wali baji’ scam on 4 January to explain their viewpoints.

According to reports, Additional District and Sessions Judge East Karachi, Faiza Khalil, has issued notices to Aneela Farooq, Mozzama, Romana Memon, Ghunwa Memon, Tabinda Hamza, Samina Shah, and Sehrish Khan.

These women have gotten notices after Sidra Humaid, the main accused in the Ponzi scheme, knocked on the court’s doors for protection against these women.

On Wednesday, Sidra Humaid remained absent from the case’s hearing. Resultantly, the court issued notices to the victims, whom Sidra had nominated as harassers in her plea.

Sidra Humaid is a Karachi-based social media influencer and businesswoman. She recently defaulted on Rs. 420 million collected from hundreds of people, mostly women, under the monthly ballot committee system.

Sidra runs Daily Bites, a home-based food business, and Croise, a handicraft startup. She left hundreds of committee members in deep shock when she took to social media, stating that she has “no means to pay off her committees.”