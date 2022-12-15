Bike Production in Pakistan Falls For First Time in Over 20 Years: Report

Motorcycle production has grown consistently in the past two decades. 2021-22 saw Pakistan observe as high as 2.6 million annual motorcycle sales.

However, experts claim that amid one of the worst economic recessions in history, bike manufacturing may drop sharply in 2022-23 for the first time since 2000.

A report from Geo News states that the substantial price increase of two-wheelers may have contributed to the decline in bike sales and production.

It adds that had the costs remained consistent, low-income purchasers may still have been able to keep the sales up. Although, with current rates and flat salaries, individuals are struggling to make ends meet.

Since rural areas witness most motorbike sales, declining agricultural output may also be a factor. This year’s floods have taken a toll on agricultural and livestock-based income.

Many motorcycle manufacturers are not registered with the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA). Although, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) also lists the production of non-PAMA members as well.

During 2021-22, bike makers produced almost 2.6 million motorbikes. Atlas Honda led the pack by selling 1.35 million motorcycles, while other major players, including Yamaha and Pak Suzuki, sold 1.25 million bikes combined.

The report highlights that, during the first 5 months of FY2022-23, the PAMA-registered bike manufacturers produced 521,643 bikes compared to 797,346 last year, which amounts to a 34% decline on a Year-Over-Year (YOY) basis.

Likewise, the sales of other bike makers have also plummeted on a YOY basis by up to 300%. This decline has caused massive downsizing in bike manufacturing companies as well.

Industry experts blame the government’s import restrictions for the drop in bike production.