ECC Allows Export of 100,000 Tonnes of Sugar

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet Thursday allowed the export of 100,000 tonnes of sugar.

The meeting presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar also approved technical supplementary grants worth Rs. 750 million.

The ECC considered and approved a summary of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research regarding the export of sugar during the current fiscal year (FY23) and allowed the export of sugar up to 100,000 tonnes.

It was decided that the ECC will review the situation on fortnightly basis. The committee directed the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) not to increase the price of sugar in the domestic market at least till January 31, 2023.

The committee also approved a technical supplementary grant of Rs. 7 million in favor of the Ministry of Climate Change.

Another technical supplementary grant of Rs. 743.57 million was approved in favor of the Ministry of Housing and Works for the execution of its development schemes.

Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister of State for Finance Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Coordinator to PM on Commerce & Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to PM on economy Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Federal Secretaries, and office bearers of PSMA attended the meeting.