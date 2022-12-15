Ex-Pakistani Cricket Star Yasir Hameed Conned by Indian TV Channel

Former Pakistan Test cricketer, Yasir Hameed, has accused an Indian channel of not paying his dues, claiming that the program’s producer is no longer responding to his messages.

The opening batter took to Twitter to criticize the channel, saying that during the World Cup, the Indian TV channel contacted him and asked him to feature in some programs for the channel.

The Peshawar-born cricketer went on to say that he agreed to do six programs in exchange for a fixed sum, but the producer of the program is not responding to his messages now, Geo News has reported.

The former cricketer, who played 25 Test matches for Pakistan, further added that the salary was supposed to be paid in a few days, but there has been no sign of it even after two months.

On the other hand, the 44-year-old cricketer removed the tweet against the Indian channel from social media, but screenshots of the tweet are still circulating on social media.

Yasir Hameed is regarded as one of Pakistan’s most talented yet unfortunate batters, having played 25 Tests and 56 ODIs for the country, scoring 1,491 and 2,028 runs, respectively.