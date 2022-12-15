Umar Akmal Rolls Back the Years With Blistering 95 Runs Off 58 Balls

Middle-order batter, Umar Akmal, scored a scintillating 95 runs against Sindh in the eighth game of the ongoing Pakistan Cup 2022-2023 on Wednesday at the UBL Sports Complex.

The right-handed batter, who is representing Northern in the tournament, has regained his form, scoring 95 runs off 58 balls, including 10 fours and five maximums.

In his impressive innings, the Lahore-born cricketer scored 26 runs in an over against national pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani, hitting three fours and two superb sixes.

Northern were bowled out for 298 in the 48th over while chasing a massive target of 328, with the opener, Zeeshan Malik, and Umar Akmal scoring 87 and 95 runs, respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that Umar had requested a meeting with PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, last month, claiming that the national team management was ignoring him.

Back in 2022, the hard-hitter was suspended by the PCB for not reporting a spot-fixing attempt during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), for which he apologized later and served his ban.

Umar is regarded as one of the most talented cricketers but he was part of many controversies in his short career. He played in 16 Test matches for Pakistan, scoring 1,003 runs at an average of 35.82. He has also scored 3,194 ODI runs in 110 innings at an average of 34.34 in addition to 1,690 T20I runs.