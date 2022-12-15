FBR Chairman Orders Forensic Analysis of Audio/Video Clips Against Corrupt Tax Officials

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed the inquiry officers to conduct a forensic analysis of audio/video clips used against corrupt tax officials during disciplinary proceedings.

In this regard, the FBR has issued instructions to all Chief Collectors/Collectors of Customs and all Director Generals/Directors of the Customs Department.

ALSO READ FBR Announces Big Change to Customs Cash Reward Rules 2022

As per instructions, during the course of proceedings of various Efficiency & Discipline cases where allegations against the accused persons were based on some audio or video clips, the accused persons take the plea that the audio/video evidential clips are tampered/doctored.

The Secretary Revenue Division/Chairman FBR has instructed that in all such cases the Inquiry Officers must get the audio/video clips analyzed forensically from an organization recognized by courts of law so that E&D proceedings do not suffer on this account during litigation/appellate stage, FBR added.