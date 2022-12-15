FBR Announces Big Change to Customs Cash Reward Rules 2022

The chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would be the competent authority to sanction cash rewards to the Customs officers (BS-1 to BS-21) in FBR Headquarters.

Earlier, the FBR Member Customs was the competent authority to sanction cash rewards to the Customs officers in FBR Headquarters for rendering meritorious services. The FBR issued an SRO.2246(I)/2022 to amend the Customs Reward Rules, 2012 on Wednesday.

According to the reward rules, the FBR Chairman on the recommendation of the Member (Customs Operations) would sanction rewards to the customs officers (BS-1 to BS-21) working in the FBR Headquarters.

The BS-21 officials in field formations would be entitled to cash rewards after approval from the Member (Customs Operations) and Member (Legal & Accounting — Customs) with respect to the Director General of Law & Prosecution (Customs).

The customs officials of BS-17 to BS-20 would also be entitled to rewards in field formations for rendering meritorious services. The sanctioning authorities will be Member (Customs Operations) on the recommendation of the respective Chief Collector or Director General except the Director General of Law & Prosecution, as the case may be.

The sanctioning authorities will be Member (Legal & Accounting — Customs) with respect to Collectors (Appeals 84 Adjudication) and Directors of the Directorate General of Law & Prosecution on the recommendation of the Director General, as the case may be.

In order to obtain cash rewards by BS-1 to BS-16 in field formations for rendering meritorious services, sanctioning authorities will be Chief Collector or Director General, on the recommendation of the respective Collector or Director, as the case may be and Member (Legal & Accounting – Customs) on the recommendation of respective Collector (Appeals) or Collector (Adjudication), as the case may be, FBR’s notification added.