Here’s When Fakhar Zaman Will be Fully Fit Again

Pakistan’s left-handed batter, Fakhar Zaman, has begun his rehabilitation period at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore to fully recover from his knee injury.

According to media reports, the opening batter, who missed an important T20I season, has started batting practice in the nets and will be ready for selection after a three-week rehabilitation period.

Fakhar Zaman sustained a knee injury in the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka, forcing him to miss the seven-match T20I series against England and the tri-nation tournament in New Zealand.

The 32-year-old batter then completed his rehabilitation period in England alongside star pacer, Shaheen Shah, and was added to the list of the traveling reserves for the T20 World Cup 2022.

However, the Mardan-born cricketer suffered the same injury during the World Cup match against the Netherlands and missed the remainder of the marquee event including the final match.

It is pertinent to mention here that a number of Pakistani cricketers are currently injured, which hurt the team badly in the ongoing Test series against England.

Shaheen Shah, Fakhar Zaman, and Haris Rauf are currently undergoing rehabilitation at NHPC while Naseem Shah was also declared unfit for the last Test against England due to injury.