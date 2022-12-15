Here’s Why Peshawar Zalmi Owner Javed Afridi is Boycotting PSL 8 Draft

Javed Afridi, owner of Peshawar Zalmi, will not attend Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft which is scheduled to take place in Karachi today, and will also miss the PSL Governing Council meeting.

As per details, the move is in response to recent statements by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, and CEO Faisal Hasnain regarding cricket activities in Peshawar.

Attending the MoU ceremony in Peshawar, Faisal Hasnain stated that foreign cricketers have been instructed by their respective countries not to travel to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.

Days later, Ramiz Raja also spoke out on the matter and said that PCB is prepared to bring international cricket back to Peshawar but foreign cricketers are unwilling to travel to the provincial capital.

According to media reports, the Peshawar Zalmi management believes that this has hampered their efforts to take cricket back to the province. The statements have cast a negative light on Peshawar.

Earlier this year, Ramiz Raja had stated that Arbab Niaz Stadium would be one of the venues for the 2023 edition of the franchise cricket, while Peshawar Zalmi would play all of their matches at home.

Meanwhile, it was reported that cricket board officials tried to convince Javed Afridi, but he stood firm on his decision. Meanwhile, Zalmi management has declined to comment on this development.