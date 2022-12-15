Karachi Kings Appoint Johan Botha As Head Coach For PSL 8

Former South African cricketer, Johan Botha, has been named as head coach of Karachi Kings for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will run from February 9 to March 19, 2023.

The franchise announced this on official Twitter handle, writing, “Excited to announce Johan Botha as the Head Coach for the Karachi Kings for PSL 8th. Welcome, Johan! looking forward to a great season with you!”

ALSO READ 2022 T20 World Cup Sets New Record as Most Watched ICC Event Ever

Yesterday, the franchise decided to bring back left-handed all-rounder, Imad Wasim, in the role of captaincy after their star batter and captain, Babar Azam, left the franchise and joined Peshawar Zalmi.

It is worth noting that the draft ceremony for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League is taking place in Karachi, where the Ben Stokes-led England squad will also be in attendance.

ALSO READ Umar Akmal Rolls Back the Years With Blistering 95 Runs Off 58 Balls

It is also pertinent to mention here that the franchise has named left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir, as their brand ambassador, and experienced all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, as their PSL 8 mentor.

Under the captaincy of Imad Wasim, Karachi Kings won their first title in 2020. Last season, they only won one of 10 group-stage matches, the worst performance in PSL history.