Mastercard, foodpanda Partner to Provide Vital Funding for Flood-Hit Pakistan through World Food Program

Mastercard has joined forces with its strategic partner, foodpanda Pakistan – a subsidiary of Delivery Hero – in a campaign supporting its longstanding humanitarian partner WFP.

As part of the campaign, for every foodpanda app transaction made by customers in Pakistan using their Mastercard, a donation will be made to the World Food Program (WFP)’s response to Pakistan floods.

This initiative will provide vital relief and food assistance to the people of Pakistan, as the nation rebuilds after recent floods devastated the country.

The collaboration brings together the power of Mastercard and its key partners in supporting Pakistan, which is experiencing its worst humanitarian crisis in a decade after torrential rainfall and devastating flash floods left one-third of the country underwater.

From 12 to 26 December 2022, Mastercard will make a donation to WFP for every transaction made using a Mastercard on the foodpanda application. The contributions will fund WFP’s response to the Pakistan floods, efforts which have already reached 2.6 million people with life-saving food assistance.

Mastercard has been harnessing its technology and the impact of its partnerships since the flooding started in June 2022.

Besides supporting humanitarian agencies like WFP, the technology company has also engaged with various government entities to support their flood relief effort through Mastercard’s Payment Gateway Services.

To date, millions of dollars have been collected through various government relief portals.

Ngozi Megwa, Senior Vice President, Digital Partners & Enablers, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard, said, “Across the world, we saw the devastating impact of the floods in Pakistan. We continue to work with our partners to expedite the recovery process, collaborating with experts like the World Food Programme in rehabilitating and reconstructing the impacted communities.”

“Through deep partnerships and the power of technology, we believe that corporations and individuals alike can make a meaningful difference. We stand by the people of Pakistan and are proud to activate our network in the private and public sector as we help them to rebuild,” she added.

Speaking about the partnership, Muntaqa Peracha, Chief Executive Officer, foodpanda Pakistan, said, “As a responsible corporate entity, and more importantly as responsible citizens, it is our duty to do whatever we can to help our fellow citizens in this difficult time.”

“We have seen some tremendous work being done by various public and private sector entities, as well as various NGOs who have really stepped up to make an impact. With this initiative in collaboration with Mastercard, we are empowering consumers and demonstrating the profound impact businesses can have when we stand together for the people,” he added.

Chloe Gallagher, Head of Global Partnership Management, WFP’s Private Partnerships and Fundraising Division, said, “The World Food Programme is delighted to be working with Mastercard to ensure that critical life-saving food assistance is provided to populations affected by the recent catastrophic floods in Pakistan.”

“This timely initiative will help WFP continue our operations in support of the Government of Pakistan to assist those most in need. We’re thankful to Mastercard for their continued support to fight hunger across the world, saving and changing lives for millions of people,” he added.

Since 2012, Mastercard and its partners have contributed a total of over US$40 million to WFP through cause marketing campaigns, consumer fundraising events, support for emergencies, and expertise-sharing.