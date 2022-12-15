New Zealand Announces Test Squad for Pakistan Series With New Captain

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced a strong 15-member red-ball squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, which begins on December 26 in Karachi.

Experienced fast bowler, Tim Southee, has been named captain after Kane Williamson decided to step down as Black Caps skipper for Test cricket while Tom Latham will be the vice-captain.

ALSO READ Central Punjab’s Mohammad Saad Makes Big Revelations About Sudden Retirement

The cricket authority also made some changes to the squad, including the return of right-arm leg-spinner, Ish Sodhi, to the Test squad after a four-year absence. Uncapped pacer, Blair Tickner, has also been named in the squad.

Meanwhile, renowned pacer, Trent Boult, has been ruled out while Kyle Jamieson has also been dropped from the squad due to a back injury. White-ball specialist, Glenn Phillips, will also travel with the squad to Pakistan.

ALSO READ Did You Know? Pakistan Helped Argentina Win Their First FIFA World Cup

It will be the last Test series for both sides in the ongoing Test Championship 2021-23, with New Zealand’s journey already over, and Pakistan having almost zero chances of reaching the final.

Here is the complete Test squad for New Zealand: