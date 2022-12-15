Central Punjab’s Mohammad Saad Makes Big Revelations About Sudden Retirement

Central Punjab’s Mohammad Saad announced a sudden retirement from cricket at the age of 32 after playing domestic cricket for seven years. Revealing the reason behind his retirement, he talked to ProPakistani in an exclusive interview.

Talking about his retirement, Mohammad Saad revealed that he took the decision because he felt it was the right time to make room for new talent. The batter also consulted the PCB officials and other senior members before announcing his retirement.

Taking a look back at his performances throughout his career, Saad noted that he gave it all in the field as he featured in finals and other important matches for Central Punjab and WAPDA. Moreover, he also highlighted that he was among the top scorers for Pakistan A in important series against New Zealand and England.

When questioned about not being able to reach the top tier to don the national colors, former domestic cricketer termed fortune as a reason behind not making it to the national side.

Expressing his views about playing for any other country, 32-year-old said that many talented players have opted to represent other countries but he never considered it an option despite different opportunities because his ultimate aim was to play for Pakistan.

In his message to the young players, the former domestic cricketer said, “Cricket itself is the life”. He went on to explain that a cricketer has to frame his lifestyle according to the demands of the game. There are no shortcuts but only hard work can help one become a successful cricketer. He also advised emerging players to build a habit of working hard every single day.

Mohammad Saad appreciated those who supported him throughout his career as well as stood by his side after his retirement. He said that he has not planned the future yet but he is willing to serve the country in any possible way if not with the bat in his hand.