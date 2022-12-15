Pakistan’s Oil Production Fell by 15% in October

Petroleum products production witnessed a decline of 17.86 percent from July-October 2022-23 as its indices went down to 85.81 from 104.46 from July-October 2021-22, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The Bureau data shows that on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, petroleum products registered a 15.04 percent decline in October 2022.

High-speed diesel witnessed 22.06 percent negative growth as its output remained at 1.526 billion liters in July-October 2022-23 compared to 1.958 billion liters in July-October 2021-22.

Furnace oil witnessed 16.50 percent negative growth in output and stood at 767.062 million liters in July-October 2022-23 compared to 906.613 million liters in July-October 2021-22. Jet fuel oil witnessed a growth of 27.19 percent and remained at 295.822 million liters in July-October 2022-23 compared to 232.213 million liters in July-October 2021-22.

Kerosene oil witnessed 31.75 percent negative growth in July-October 2022-23 and remained at 33.383 million liters compared to 48.915 million liters in July-October 2021-22. Motor spirits registered negative growth of 11.66 percent in July-October 2022-23 and remained at 1.038 billion liters compared to 1.175 billion liters in July-October 2021-22.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 17.64 percent negative growth in July-October 2022-23 and remained at 13.138 million tons compared to 15.951 million tons in July-October 2021-22.