PERN Connectivity for Federal Government Educational Institutions

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held at HEC today to expand the Pakistan Education and Research Network’s (PERN) connectivity to the Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI) colleges, and universities.

The event was attended by Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, and Director General FGEI, Maj. Gen Muhammad Asghar.

The PERN project at HEC is at the forefront of providing a dependable, robust, and cutting-edge communications network for research and cooperation in fields such as grid computing, telemedicine, high-energy physics, and video conferencing.

However, due to a lack of infrastructure, associated colleges/institutes are unable to access this state-of-the-art technology.

This MoU will benefit FGEI students and faculty members in the same way that it benefits other higher education institutions.

The Adviser (Quality Assurance and Global Engagement) at HEC, Awais Ahmed; the Executive Director of HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail; the Director General (Scholarships), Aayesha Ikram; the Director (PERN/IT Division), Naveed Tahir; the Director General (Quality Assurance), Nasir Shah; and other relevant officials from that partner organizations were present at the event as well.