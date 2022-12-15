FBR Promotes 16 Officers from BS-20 to BS-21

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Wednesday promoted 16 officials from BS-20 to BS-21 belonging to Pakistan Customs Service and Inland Revenue Service.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Wednesday, the following BS-20 officers of the Inland Revenue Service have been promoted to BS-21 on regular basis with immediate effect 1. Yousif Hyder Shaikh 2. Afaque Ahmed Qureshi 3. Tehmina Aamer 4. Syeda Naureen Zahra 5. Nasir Iqbal 6. Khurshid Ahmad Khan Marwat 7. Nasir Khan 8. Abid Mehmood 9. Faheem Mohammad 10. Aqeel Ahmed Siddiqui 11. Muhammad Tariq Arbab.

Moreover, the following BS-20 officers of the Pakistan Customs Service have been promoted to BS-21 on regular basis with immediate effect 1. Abdul Majid Yousfani 2. Mirza Mubashir Baig 3. Iftikhar Ahmad 4. Muhammad Junaid Jalil Khan 5. Muhammad Saleem