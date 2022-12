PSL 8 Draft Live

Welcome to ProSports by ProPakistani’s live coverage of Pakistan Super League 8’s draft ceremony. Here we will keep you up to date with all the picks so you don’t miss out on any signing.

There are some massive names in this edition’s draft and all six franchises will be eager to get their hands on those big-name players. The draft will officially begin at 5 pm today.

Before that, let’s have a look at how the existing squads have stacked up after retentions and captaincy decisions by respective franchises.

Here are the players retained by each team:

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (Platinum) Asif Ali (Diamond) Wasim Jnr (Diamond) Hasan Ali (Gold) Azam Khan (Gold) Faheem Ashraf (Gold) Colin Munro (Silver) Paul Stirling (Silver)

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam (Platinum) Wahab Riaz (Diamond) Sherfane Rutherford (Diamond) Mohammad Haris (Gold) Amir Jamal (Silver) Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Silver) Salman Irshad (Silver) –

Quetta Gladiators

Mohammad Nawaz (Platinum) Jason Roy (Diamond) Iftikhar Ahmad (Diamond) Mohammad Hasnain (Gold) Sarfaraz Ahmad (Gold) Umar Akmal (Silver) Naveen-ul-Haq (Silver) Will Smeed (Silver)

Karachi Kings

Haider Ali (Platinum) Shoaib Malik (Diamond) Imad Wasim (Diamond) Mohammad Amir (Diamond) Sharjeel Khan (Silver) Mir Hamza (Silver) Amir Yamin (Silver) Qasim Akram (Emerging)

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (Platinum) Shan Masood (Diamond) Khushdil Shah (Diamond) Rilee Rossouw (Diamond) Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold) Tim David (Gold) Ihsanullah Abbas Afridi

Lahore Qalandars