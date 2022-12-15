Research Center From Pakistan Wins Excellency Award in China

Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF) received the award for excellence in Beijing, China, as an international research center that encourages the academic shared future philosophy between the two adjacent nations.

A forum titled “Building a Community with Shared Future – International Think Tank Forum (2022)” organized by the Institute for a Community with Shared Future (ICSF) of the Communication University of China (CUC), granted the outstanding research center award to the organization.

Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director of PRCCSF, received the Outstanding Individual Award.

Akram gave a speech on the topic of ‘Building an Inclusive Development Module Under the Concept of a Community of Shared Future’ and thanked CUC for bestowing such honors on him and his organization.

He declared that the world is going through extraordinary transformations in the current century. The COVID-19 pandemic, changing climate, energy crises, war, food issues, and conflict have all presented the planet with several challenges.

He stressed that the notion of a human community with a shared destiny produces remedies to the world’s challenges and develops a common future growth pathway for humanity from a holistic standpoint.

According to Akram, this will assist the international community in dealing with shared problems and issues.

The forum is part of ICSF’s yearly series of worldwide top academic events, which attracts around 80 participants from across the world.