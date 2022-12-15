Are Petrol Prices Falling Soon?

According to oil price predictions from energy experts (cited by Express Tribune), the price of petrol will likely decrease by approximately Rs. 7.50 per liter. Likewise, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) may decline by Rs. 12.37 per liter in the second half of December 2022.

A report from the Express Tribune states that, if the government increases the Petroleum Levy (PL) and fixes the arrears of exchange loss on the Free on Board (FOB) basis, there will be no decrease in the prices of petroleum products next week.

It also predicted that the price of petrol will decline by Rs. 7.50 per liter, from Rs. 224.80 to Rs. 217.30, while the cost of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) will decrease by Rs. 12.37 per liter, from Rs. 235.30 to Rs. 222.93.

The report added, citing sources within the Petroleum Division, that the government will likely raise taxes on HSD, Superior Kerosene Oil (SKO), and Light Diesel Oil (LDO). It may also rectify the arrears of exchange loss in fuel prices.

The report further states that, if the government increases the PL and adjusts the arrears of exchange loss, petrol and HSD price decrease is less likely.

The government currently charges Rs. 50 per litre PL for petrol, Rs. 25 per litre for HSD, Rs. 7.01 per litre for SKO, and Rs. 15.39 per litre for LDO. It has assured international lenders that the PL on HSD will rise to Rs. 50 liter by April 2023.