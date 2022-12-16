Concave Naturals Partners with Cyntax Health Projects to Promote Health & Well-Being in Pakistan

Concave Naturals, an eco-conscious brand that prides itself on its high-quality products that encourage well-being through a range of skincare, edibles, and aromatherapy products, has partnered with Cyntax Health Projects, which currently banners Mady Organics, a luxurious organic wellness brand that promotes body positivity and wellness.

This partnership stems from the mutual interest in embracing sustainability practices and product efficacy while producing new organic, natural, and science-driven solutions that possess a plethora of benefits for consumers nationally.

The MoU – which was signed by Khurram Shahzad, President of Concave Digital Solutions, and Prof. Dr. Madeeha Malik, CEO of Cyntax Health Project – prioritizes the importance of promoting local manufacturing of high-quality natural solutions that stay true to both the brands’ core value of customer welfare and sustainability.

“Working with Cyntax would add a lot of value in the product range of Concave Naturals, especially when it comes to new product formulations carrying utmost quality standards,” said Khurram Shahzad, President of Concave Digital Solutions.

