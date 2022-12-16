Dar Stresses Need to Stop Cross-Border Smuggling of Foreign Currency

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Friday stressed the need to stop the cross-border smuggling of foreign currency and other valuable items affecting the economic growth of the country.

The minister, chairing an inter-ministerial follow-up meeting on anti-smuggling measures, directed the relevant authorities to speed up their operations to curb cross-border smuggling.

He also stressed the need for coordination among all the concerned agencies for this purpose and directed them to take comprehensive and combined action against those involved in smuggling activities and currency speculation.

The meeting reviewed the progress on anti-smuggling measures and the roadmap to strengthen the anti-smuggling regime in the country. The meeting was apprised that strict and vigilant operations have been initiated against the illegal cross-border movement of foreign currency, urea, wheat, and other items by the Customs, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies. It was informed that large quantities of foreign currency and other valuable items have been confiscated at various points from 9th to 15th December 2022 due to these measures.

The representatives of Pakistan Customs, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Interior Ministry updated the meeting on their progress and suggested measures to curb smuggling.

It was decided that a review meeting on anti-smuggling operations will be held on a weekly basis.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Governor SBP, Secretary Finance, Secretary Interior, DG I&I Customs, Member Customs, ADG FIA and senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.