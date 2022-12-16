Lahore Qalandars Pick Solid 18-Man Squad for PSL 8

The much-anticipated draft for the upcoming eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) took place yesterday in Karachi, with all six franchises selecting big names from around the world.

Lahore Qalandars have added some new players to their squad for the upcoming season to strengthen their side while Shaheen Shah Aridi will captain the team.

With a quality pace unit on their back, the Qalandars have selected some renowned cricketers such as Harry Brook, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, and Liam Dawson in their squad to keep the side balanced.

Qalandars have also retained Rashid Khan and also picked Zimbabwean all-rounder, Sikandar Raza. LQ have picked three players in platinum, three in diamond, three in gold, and five in silver category.

They have picked Zaman Khan and Shawaiz Irfan as emerging players while Jordan Cox and Jalat Khan have been picked in the supplementary category.