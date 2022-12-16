Prisoners Will Now be Able to Become Doctors in Pakistan

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has authorized vice-chancellors of all public sector institutions to organize medical and dentistry college entrance tests in nationwide jails beginning next year, in accordance with the directives of national health services minister, Abdul Qadir Patel.

According to the PMC, it has started the procedure of conducting the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for applicants in prisons by ordering institutions to create test centers in prisons.

A PMC representative revealed in a statement that the prison personnel and relevant authorities will assist the universities with the arrangements.

Candidates who take the MDCAT may be given the option to continue their studies until their sentence is finished, allowing them to begin a new life rather than being pulled back into the same unpleasant circumstances.

Aside from ensuring time management, giving prisoners educational opportunities would help to promote the perception that prisoners are there for character development rather than punishment only.

According to the spokesperson, the project will provide worthy and intellectual youngsters in prison the chance to become physicians, nurses, and other health practitioners, allowing them to lead dignified life in society following their release.