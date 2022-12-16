Improving the Economic Participation of Specially-Abled People

Approximately 15% of the world’s population lives with some form of disability, and 2-4% of those people experience significant functional difficulties.

To put things in perspective, this accounts for one billion people making them the most excluded groups in our society and among the hardest hit in terms of accessibility.

Every year the United Nations (UN) observes the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) in December for the inclusion of people with disabilities and to raise awareness among others on how to make things accessible for them.

In Pakistan, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) estimates that at least 6.2% of people are living with some form of disability. This can range from cognitive, developmental, mental, and physical to sensory impairments.

But there are no reliable statistics on disability in Pakistan due to the lack of large-scale national surveys and some organizations predict that the number is much higher.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) pointed out how estimates of PWDs in Pakistan vary widely, ranging from 3.3 million to 27 million. And yet the needs of PWDs have been largely ignored despite their potential for integration and productivity.

Pakistani PWDs are largely isolated, unable to actively participate in society alongside able-bodied members, and those who manage to overcome these societal barriers face mobility issues.

Except for a few public and private buildings and shopping malls constructed in the last decade, most buildings, educational institutes, and religious places in Pakistan do not cater to the needs of people with mobility dysfunction.

Pakistan has been following a code of accessibility to formulate building by-laws making it mandatory upon builders and regulators that all new construction meant for public use be made without physical barriers.

It also states that the already existing buildings and facilities be modified to cater to people with disabilities to an achievable extent.

Bank Alfalah is committed to providing equal opportunity and accessibility to everyone, including differently enabled persons. They have state-of-the-art equipment such as talking ATMs, height-adjusted counters, braille stationery, and a privilege pass.

The bank proudly partners with all the leading organizations such as ConnectHear and NOWPDP that are working towards the simplification and improvement of people with disabilities to make Pakistan a more inclusive society.

Keeping in line with the code of accessibility, Bank Alfalah has been catering to people with disabilities since 2005. 850 of their branches all over Pakistan have access to a wheelchair while 16 branches are specifically designed keeping the needs of people with disabilities in mind.

This year their branches witnessed major revamps with updated modern infrastructure and facilities.

As a progressive bank that believes in leading the way forward, embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) Bank Alfalah has been leaving a lasting impact on every customer’s experience.

Muhammad Yasin, a long-time customer of Bank Alfalah shared his experience visiting the branch, saying, “I recently visited the Maymar branch and I was greeted and facilitated with professional attitude.”

“The branch’s ambiance is very welcoming, and I appreciated the inclusivity offered by the bank for a customer like me. I was pleased to visit the branch and I feel I have made the right choice,” he added.

Syed Khalid Hussain, another customer shared, “I witnessed outstanding customer services provided by Maymar branch, the branch environment is good and the staff is very cooperative and supportive. Have never faced any kind of difficulty.”

The bank aims to improve the economic participation of specially-abled people by supporting the State Bank of Pakistan’s agenda of financial inclusion of untapped segments of society.

Several of their branches offer dedicated parking spaces for PWDs, tactile flooring to help with the directions, low-height Qmatics, counters that are height-adjusted, and notification boards that are PWD-friendly.

PWDs often have to compromise on privacy when they’re being accommodated by others, Bank Alfalah has introduced wheelchair-accessible lockers and restrooms to help them maintain privacy.

For cash withdrawals, they have introduced innovative talking ATMs to ease the process and make it seamless.

Documentation, as we all know, can be a struggle for many, especially the visually impaired. To assist them Bank Alfalah has documents designed in braille script for the customers to smooth out the process.

The bank exhibits several videos in sign language to train, explain and educate the audience on how to operate their technology. They also have a privilege pass for priority assistance that cuts down on the waiting time for PWDs.

Apart from these developments, they have specially provided their staff with sensitization training as well as sign language trainings to help assist PWDs better courtesy of ConnectHear and HRLG.

But this isn’t where their mission for accessibility ends because, in the post-pandemic world, accessibility has emerged as a critical factor for all customers.

With most choosing online channels to perform their financial transactions Bank Alfalah Islamic has designed a dedicated webpage for PWDs.

It features a complete product suite, special services, and a dedicated model branch network with facilities to improve the banking experience for all their PWD customers.

The bank especially designed marketing communications incorporating sign language translators which help explain the vast portfolio of products and services accessible to PWDs.

In order to improve access to financial services, Bank Alfalah Islamic also gives special fee waivers to PWD customers who opt to avail home or car finance.

But this feat did not come easy to Bank Alfalah since branches like these require extra time and effort. Their teams rigorously assess several locations for the feasibility of ramp construction, locker area accessibility, and lift installation among others.

Furthermore, the recruitment of PWD staff for these branches has been an additional challenge faced by HRLG. Bank Alfalah has always been at the forefront when it comes to enabling its customers to succeed and advance the world of finance.