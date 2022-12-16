Sindh Announces Winter Vacations for Colleges

By Haroon Hayder | Published Dec 16, 2022 | 12:16 pm
college students

The Sindh government has announced the winter vacation schedule for public and private colleges throughout the province.

According to the official notification issued by College Education Department (CED), all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of CED will remain closed from 22 December to 31 December on account of the winter holidays.

Previously, the Sindh government announced winter holidays for public and private schools across the province.

According to the official notification issued by School Education and Literacy Department (SELD), all public and private educational institutions under the administrative control of SELD will remain closed from 22 December to 31 December on account of winter vacations.

In a separate development, the Sindh government announced the schedules for matriculation and intermediate examinations for the academic year 2022-23.

According to details, matric exams across the province will be held from 8 May 2023, and inter exams will commence from 22 May 2023.

