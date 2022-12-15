FBR Declares Koi Khel as New Warehousing Station

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has declared Koi Khel, Peshawar as a new warehousing station.

The FBR issued S.R.O.2258(I)/2022 regarding notifying Koi Khel, District Peshawar as warehousing station under section 11 of the Customs Act, 1969.

Under section 11 of the Customs Act, the Board may, by notification in the official Gazette, declare places to be warehousing stations at which alone public warehouses may be appointed and private warehouses may be licensed.

In this regard, the FBR has declared Koi Khel, Post Office Shamshhato, Tehsil and District Peshawar, as new warehousing station.