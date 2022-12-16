Arslan Ash Discusses Pakistan’s E-Sports Potential With Ex-PM Imran Khan

Former Prime Minister (PM) and Chairman of PTI, Imran Khan, met with talented young minds of the country, including Pakistan’s top gamer, Arslan Ash.

Taking to Twitter, Arslan Ash stated that it was a moment of honor to meet the former PM.

It was an honour to meet former PM @ImranKhanPTI!

We spoke about the potential of esports in Pakistan, and also regarding visa issues. He has vowed to iA make things better if given the chance.

As a proud Pakistani I shall do my best to support the esports community in Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/CBAw4zDhyj — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) December 15, 2022

In the meeting, he discussed the potential of e-sports in Pakistan as well as the visa constraints that Pakistanis face with the former PM.

In this regard, Chairman PTI promised of taking steps for the challenges outlined in the meeting whenever he is re-elected. Meanwhile, Arslan Ash has pledged his full support to the country’s e-sports community.

Apart from Arslan Ash, Imran Khan also met Dr. Waleed, who won 29 gold medals and made a national record, Arish Fatima, who received Microsoft certification at the age of three, Shehroze Kashif, who climbed three mountains, Hasan Ali Kasi, a renowned young Islamic scholar, and Hammad Safi, one of the youngest motivational speakers.

The former PM lauded the youth and their efforts and stated that Pakistan’s 60 percent youth population is a major asset to the country. He underlined the need for utilizing the youth’s potential by providing a positive atmosphere for them.