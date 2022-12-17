Angry Van Passenger Kills 3 After Heated Argument

At least three individuals inside a passenger vehicle in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), were murdered on Saturday morning when a gunman fired at fellow passengers, according to local police.

District Police Officer (DPO), Asif Bahadur, revealed that some of the travelers in the vehicle got into a heated disagreement, which caused one of them to pull out his pistol and start firing at others.

As a consequence, three individuals, including two ladies, died, while several others were wounded. As stated by the DPO, police sealed the area and initiated searching for the culprit, who escaped after the crime. The event occurred near Hangu’s Shanawari Town neighborhood.

He remarked that the true reason for the tragedy has yet to be revealed. Initially, rumors claimed that the vehicle was shot upon, however, the DPO clarified that the event occurred as a result of a debate between passengers.

Wilayat Khan, Deputy Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Hangu, verified the dead toll and reported that the injured were being treated.

Via: Dawn