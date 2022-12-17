Assistant IG Karachi Warns Citizens Not to Resist During Robberies

Discussing a shooting incident that resulted in the murder of a young man who didn’t comply while being robbed, Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police Jawed Alam Odho Friday urged Karachi’s citizens not to confront thieves.

The police chief also announced the apprehension of one of the two bandits who killed a 21-year-old NED University of Engineering and Technology student, Bilal Nasir. He was a petroleum engineering student.

During the mugging attempt, he was successful in capturing one of the robbers but the perpetrator started shooting his gun up close.

The teen was shot in the torso and legs, killing him instantly. He was the youngest of four brothers and lived in the Dastagir Society in the Federal B Area.

Following the event, the Karachi police chief appointed an inquiry team led by the senior superintendent of police for District East (SSP).

The police squad entered a neighborhood in Afghan Basti on Friday morning using CCTV video and other information, and after an exchange of gunfire, they caught one of the culprits Nizamuddin who was injured while his partner managed to flee.

Later, during a press conference, Javed Alam Odho stated that the other suspect will be apprehended shortly.