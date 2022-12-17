CM Punjab’s Principal Secretary Caught Favoring Key Staff and Officials

Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the Punjab Chief Minister’s (CM) Principal Secretary and close assistant, has given over a hundred directions for the allocation of government properties to his favored officials and staff, 24News reported on Saturday.

Furthermore, the chief minister’s quota for the assignment of government residences in 2023 has been depleted ahead of schedule.

It has been noted that the majority of directions for the allocation of government residences were issued to personnel from Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin.

The guidelines have also been given for preferred officials and workers working in the Punjab Assembly.

Staff members from Hafizabad, Chakwal, and Talagang have been given housing allotments. Officers and workers who appeared on the merit list, on the other hand, were disregarded.

In related news, the Punjab government issued a tender notice to charter a plane for the CM earlier this week.

According to the paper, the aircraft must be a premium mid-size executive aircraft rented for three months.

