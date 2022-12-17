Karachi’s Gas Loadshedding to Increase For Industries and Power Plants

The gas shortage in Pakistan’s economic hub, Karachi, has worsened as the duration of gas cuts to industries in the city has been extended to two more days.

The industrial sector in Karachi will now face a two-day gas suspension instead of one day, as the gas shortage has worsened with a drop in temperature in the provincial capital.

According to reports, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) directed seven industrial zones and captive power plants not to use gas on 17 December, Saturday, and 18 December, Sunday.

Quoting SSGC sources, reports claimed that relevant authorities will take legal action against any violators, and SSGC monitoring teams will also conduct surprise inspections in all industrial zones.

Earlier this week, SSGC announced a new schedule for Sindh under which the province is experiencing severe gas load-shedding similar to Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The province gets gas thrice a day, from 6 AM to 9 AM, 12 PM to 2 PM, and 6 PM to 9 PM. Gas is only supplied for eight hours a day, resulting in a 16-hour gas outage during this winter season.