Male Lover Disguised as a Woman in Burqa Arrested in Lahore

A burqa-clad boy disguised himself as a woman to meet his lover and was wearing a burqa, however, the gardeners at Lahore Greater Iqbal Park identified him and handed him over to the police on Friday.

The burqa-clad boy was caught in the park waiting to meet his partner.

The park’s gardeners became suspicious of his walking style and gestures. They contacted the police to report that a boy was roaming in the park in a burqa.

The police arrived on the scene and arrested him.

Similar news was reported earlier in the month when a neighbor caught a boy who disguised himself as a woman to meet up with a girl in Gujranwala.

The neighbors stopped him and asked him to take off the Burqa.

The video footage that captured the boy being caught was released and it can be clearly seen that a Burqa-clad young man was there to meet his girlfriend.

The neighbors released the suspect on condition that he would not return to the area.