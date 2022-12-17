Vanilla Oppo Find X6 is Also Getting 50MP Triple Camera Treatment [Leak]

Notable tipster Digital Chat Station suggested last month that the Oppo Find X6 Pro would have three 50MP cameras at the back. Today, we discovered that the vanilla Find X6 will also be equipped with the same resolution on its cameras.

However, according to the tipster, instead of the 1″ Sony IMX989 sensor, the primary camera will bring the smaller, but still powerful Sony IMX890 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. Hasselblad is also involved in the development of Find X6’s camera setup, as shown in the image below. It will feature Oppo’s usual in-house MariSilicon X NPU.

The image shows a humongous camera island that covers more than half of the phone’s width. A periscope shooter is clearly visible in the photo, but these are only leaked renders of the phone.

The main camera setup may sound familiar because it also features on multiple other Oppo phones including the Find N foldable as well as the Reno 9 series, on both the Plus and regular models.

The other 50MP cameras are not detailed, but an older report has said that one of them would be an ultrawide unit, which is a no-brainer. The other camera unit, however, is machine translated to “basic periscope”, meaning we can expect to see the classic 2x to 3x telephoto zoom just like its predecessor, the Find X5.

The phone will measure 9.2 mm thick at the base and 12.3 mm at its camera. It will also weigh 207 grams, which is in the same ballpark as some other recent flagships like the iPhone 14 Pro.

There is no word on a launch date yet, but since the Find X series has typically debuted in March, we can expect a Q1 2023 launch.