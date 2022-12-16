Upgraded Oppo Find N2 and Company’s First Foldable Phone Launched

The new flagship smartphones of Oppo’s Find series have recently been released. The new Find N2 and N2 Flip, which feature the most cutting-edge tech to date, are now available only in China. The international release date of Find N2 has not been confirmed, despite the fact that N2 flip is expected to launch globally very soon.

Design and Display

The Oppo Find N2 has been made narrower than its predecessor and it also comes with a better hinge design. It’s clear that a lot of work went into refining the flexion hinge for its second version. It makes use of modern materials like carbon fiber and a superalloy. Together, these design elements contribute to the phone’s overall lighter weight.

The Oppo Find N2 features a 5.54-inch cover display, which also supports a 120 HZ refresh rate. The display is very bright with a maximum of 1,350 nits and comes with Gorilla Glass Victus on top. Meanwhile, the internal display of the phone is 7.1 inches.

As far as Find N2 Flip is concerned, it has a 6.8-inch AMOLED internal display running at 120 Hz. This ultra-bright LTPO display can reach up to 1,600 nits in brightness, and it has a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10+ support.

Internals and Software

The Find N2 employs an outdated chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It comes with two storage options, 256 GB or 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage, and 12 GB or 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone comes with Android 13 and ColorOS 13.

In contrast to the Find N2, N2 Flip uses the more powerful Dimensity 9000+ chipset. One can choose from 8 GB/256 GB, 12 GB/256 GB, or 16 GB/512 GB variants. It also comes with Android 13 and ColorOS 13.

Cameras

Both phones have significantly distinct camera specs. Oppo Find N2 has a triple camera setup in the rear and two selfie cameras in the front. The main camera of the Find N2 has a 50MP (1/1.56”) sensor, while the ultra-wide camera has been improved to 48MP (1/2”) sensor. Furthermore, the telephoto camera was upgraded to the 32MP IMX709 sensor.

On the other hand, Find N2 Flip has a 50MP primary camera (IMX890 1/1.56″) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens (112°, IMX355). There is no telephoto lens on board, as is common with flip phones. The internal display has a 32MP selfie camera (the main one can be used as a selfie camera too).

Battery and Pricing

There is a 4,520 mAh battery on Oppo Find N2 with 67W wired charging, while the Find N2 Flip has a smaller 3,500 mAh battery with only 30W wired charging.

Oppo Find N2 and N2 Flip have a starting price of $1,145 and $860, respectively. Global prices will most likely be slightly higher.

