Oppo A58x 5G Unveiled With Similar Specs as A58 and Some Downgrades

The Oppo A58 has been out for a little over a month, and the company has already introduced another variant known as the Oppo A58x. The main differences between the two smartphones are the camera and charging speed.

Design and Display

The design and display of the phone are the same as the vanilla A58. In this regard, it has 6.56-inch IPS LCD display and 720 x 1612 resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate and a dot notch, which is good enough for a low-end phone. For extra protection, it features a Panda glass.

Internals and Software

The Oppo A58x is powered by a Dimensity 700 chipset, which is paired with 6 or 8 GB RAM (two variants) and 128 GB internal storage space. If a user wants more storage, he or she can expand it through a microSD card. In terms of software, ColorOS 12.1 sits on top of Android 12.

Camera

As far as the camera is concerned, Oppo A58x features a dual camera with a 13MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The aforementioned camera specs are downgraded as Oppo reduced the camera to 13MP from 50 MP in the standard Oppo A58. Meanwhile, the selfie camera of A58x can shoot at 8 MP.

Battery and Pricing

In addition, Oppo A58x draws its energy from a massive 5,000 mAh battery. However, it comes with a slow charging of 10W, which is a substantial decline from A58’s 33W charging. The phone has been launched at a starting price of $173 and is available for pre-booking on Oppo’s official website.

Oppo A58x Specifications