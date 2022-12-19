From Pioneers to Leaders: HBL Microfinance Bank Recognized as the Best Microfinance Bank in Pakistan

HBL Microfinance Bank (HBL MfB), the pioneer of microfinance in Pakistan, has been recognized as the Best Microfinance Bank by two of the most prestigious organizations, thus cementing its position as the leader of the industry.

The Bank won two awards at the Pakistan Banking Awards and Annual Excellence Awards, hosted by the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP), and CFA Society Pakistan, respectively.

Muhammad Amir Khan, CEO & President, of HBL MfB, received both awards from Jameel Ahmad, Governor, of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On receiving the award, Muhammad Amir Khan said, “This is a remarkable moment for the entire HBL MfB team. The awards are a testament to the impactful work that the Bank continues to do and the positive role it plays in the lives of its 2.5 million customers.”

“This feat would not have been possible without our customers who continue to trust us with their banking needs, the enabling environment provided by the SBP, and the confidence of our Board. These awards are not just a feather in our cap, but an embodiment of the progress that the entire microfinance industry has made over the past couple of decades.”

“As the pioneers and now leaders of microfinance in Pakistan, we remain committed to enabling people to improve their quality of life with inclusive and digital financial solutions,” he added.

HBL MfB started its journey in 2002 and over the years, it has established itself as a strong and resilient organization. The Bank continues to witness strong growth and expansion in its outreach, and with strong investment in technology-driven digital solutions, is playing a pivotal role in furthering financial inclusion in the country.

The Bank, through its products and services, is creating a far-reaching impact, changing the direction of many lives across the length and breadth of the country — enabling farmers to become self-sustainable, women to become breadwinners, craftsmen to become business owners, and families to educate their children.